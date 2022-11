Important Notice for Nairalanders.

Please be informed that NIN and BVN do not guarantee to keep an MTN phone number for life. As already informed, [b]a line with no revenue-generating activity for 360 days will be disconnected/recycled.

However, you can activate the Keep My Number service to avoid disconnection.

~AT[/b]



https://twitter.com/MTN180/status/1587384920145629186?t=6KI0rqgMCfnRjUzHw4OqRg&s=19

