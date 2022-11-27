A Mother Referred Her 16-Year-Old Daughter To The Family Planning Clinic

This happened in a well known family planning facility. We thought the young lady was lying until we asked for her mother’s number and put a call through.

According to her, her daughter has a boyfriend and the boyfriend’s father will soon celebrate his 70th birthday, she’s not going to be there and she doesn’t know how far the daughter has gone or will go with the boyfriend. She also said, she had all her children out of wedlock and she doesn’t want same for her daughter, so she requested for her daughter to be counseled and a method chosen if necessary.

Just in case you’re not aware, the Planned Parenthood Federation of Nigeria (PPFN) has extended it services to both singles and underage so far they’re sexually active..

What are your thoughts on this topic?

