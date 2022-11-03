A Nairalander Bags Ondo NYSC State Honours Award (Pictured)

I was honoured today, October 31, 2022, by Ondo State Government with a State Honours Award.

This comes barely 3 years after the completion of my National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the State.

The certificate is awarded in appreciation of my outstanding contributions to the development of Ondo, Nigeria.

During my one-year stay in the Sunshine State, I embarked on 4 laudable projects that got the attention of the State Governor, His Excellency, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN. It was indeed a great joy to give back to my host community amid all odds.

My endless appreciation goes to the Almighty God and by extension to all those who contributed immensely before, during and after the completion of my personal Community Development Services (CDS).

Dedicating the award to all the good people of Ondo for their massive support during my service.

God bless NYSC!

God bless Ondo!

God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria!

