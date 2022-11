Today happens to be the local market day of a particular village in asaba delta state.(Nigeria)

The name of the village is ugbolu market,few kilometers from a small village called mile 5.

I hear say dollar don fall yakata,so I say make I go buy yam tubers, potatoes and plantain for house consumption.

My journey going was smooth,but coming back I had to hassle fare with the tricycle man,because he’s not a man of his words.

Pics.

During my last visit,these places were previously ravaged by floods

