Abaribe Lacks Integrity, Dumped PDP 3 Days After Collecting Money From Us – Wike

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has blasted a certain Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe who is from Obingwa local government area of Abia state, accusing him of not having integrity.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=imKQJCXHMlw

He said the Senator came to him, threatening to leave PDP, and when asked what he wanted, he said he needs funds.

Speaking at the flag-off of the Abia governorship campaign and other elective positions in Umuahia on Thursday, Wike who came along with members of his G-5, popularly known as Integrity Governors urged the people of Abia South not to vote for the Senator again, saying a person who lacks integrity cannot represent a people.

Dressed in his traditional ishiagu attire and red cap, Wike said, “Today we commissioned a road in Obingwa local government and I am sure that person is from Obingwa local government.

“I don’t want to tell you what I did, he promised me that he will not leave PDP, and I came and told your governor, your brother said he will not leave PDP.

“And I said, what do we do, he said he needs some money, we gave him the money today, three days time, he left the PDP. Do they have integrity?”

https://abntv.com.ng/news/video-senator-from-obingwa-lack-integrity-dumped-pdp-3-days-after-collecting-money-from-us-wike/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related