What could be described as double-speak by Abia State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on whether or not it would support the party’s presidential candidate, Abubakar Atiku, unfolded, yesterday, despite the seeming negative disposition towards Atiku by the state governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, and four other PDP governors, known as ‘Integrity G5 PDP Governors.’

The posture of the five governors, Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Dr. Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Mr. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state, has allegedly been not to support Atiku’s presidential ambition.

Addressing journalists, yesterday, the state PDP Vice Chairman, Abraham Amah, announced that the state PDP would tomorrow, November 24, formally flag off its campaigns for the 2023 general elections at the Township Stadium Umuahia, the state capital.

He said that the state PDP would not fail to speak the truth or decry an anomaly in the party, because of its support for Atiku’s presidential bid.

Amah disclosed that the position of the G5 PDP governors, including the leader of the party in the state, Ikpeazu, couldn’t imply that the party cannot say the truth.

Amah said: “We believe in Atiku’s candidacy because we believe he has the capacity to preside over the country as president.” He indicated that in the coming days, pending issues would be resolved.

https://guardian.ng/news/abia-pdp-declares-support-for-atiku-despite-g5-governors-position/

