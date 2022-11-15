Abroad Guys: Would You Relocate Back To Nigeria If Given $40k

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Abroad people: will you relocate back home if given $40k?

Home guys: $40k to stay in Naija OR $1k to enter any country of your choice without papers. Pick one

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: