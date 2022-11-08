Abuja Corps Member Dies In Motor Accident (Photos)

A National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Jameelat Yusuf, has died in a motor accident in Nasarawa State.

The Taraba University graduate, who was serving in Abuja, died in the accident which occurred along Akwanga – Keffi road on Saturday, November 5, 2022.

She was buried according rites in Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa on Monday, November 7, 2022.

The Taraba State indigene had posted her photos on Facebook three days ago and captioned it “Friday.”

