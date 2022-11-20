Adams Oshiomhole Exposes How SS Governors Got Billions In “Trapped Funds”

Video Of Adams Oshiomhole Exposing South-South Governor’s Surfaces Online(Video)

Buhari Vs Governors: Adams Oshiomhole Exposes Okowa, Obaseki Other South-South Governors(Video)

Breeze don blow fowl yansh don open, make una watch this video then begin ask una Governors serious questions because any small thing una go quick to dey blame Buhari for Nigerians problem.

Any small thing Buhari dis, Buhari dat, so tay even person wey no fit give d wife belle go still say na Buhari cos am. Now Oshiomhole don expose the South-South Governors say wetin dem do with the EXTRA BILLIONS wey Buhari give them.

You see yesterday Wike come dey explain how he take dey do all the Ogbonge projects wey him dey do for Rivers State recently. He come confess say na Buhari give all the Niger Delta Governors fresh money.

Wike say he get some kind money wey dey trapped since for Federal Government hand wey all these previous government no gree release but Buhari all of a sudden come release this money for the governors.

So extra money wey different from the normal allocation come full everywhere for these South-South Governors.

Edo State alone collect over 100 billion naira and Delta state collect over 250 billion and yet nothing to show for ground for that kind plenty money.

Oshiomole say make we ask these governors wetin dem do with their extra money.

Abeg make we all watch this video and make we for once tell ourselves the truth who really destroy this system, weda na Buhari or the Governors? Yet these people still run go collect bail out funds for salaries and so many other things from Buhari.

Oya look video yourself make you come back drop your comment.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M_2w-qQjhbw

Source iReporteronline.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/buhari-vs-governors-adams-oshiomholes-exposes-okowa-obaseki-other-south-south-governorsvideo-2/

