Adams Oshiomhole’s Bold Walk To the Senate Excites Edo North Residents

Election Day is almost approaching, therefore it’s time to make some bold predictions regarding the outcome of the next general elections and its influence on the average citizen. Today’s global scenario necessitates innovative leadership, which entails thinking outside the box to find solutions to reoccurring challenges that are always escalating.

Nigeria is not a Banana Republic; instead, it is regulated by laws and regulations that the appropriate authorities are expected to abide by. As such, every representative of the people must be responsible and dedicated to serving the people. Therefore, when we claim that poverty has overtaken us, we should consider who is to blame.

Is it the federal government, the state governments, or the local governments? According to the constitution, each level has distinct responsibilities, as we all know.

The federal government has limits, as do states, and lawmakers are responsible for legislation and checks and balances on the executive, while local councils deal directly with the common man on the street. Each of these tiers has its own BUDGET.

Did the federal government make money available to the state? If so, why is the state not prospering? Is the state distributing the local councils’ share as intended? If this is the case, why is the general public so unconcerned about the management of the local governments?

This is why, in the upcoming elections, only persons who can be relied upon and trusted should be nominated to serve in any electoral office.

This is the primary criterion that electorates should be aware of for the Senate; we must now begin holding each representative of the people accountable for their job description.

Representing the people is a senator’s most crucial responsibility. A senator discusses issues, worries, or recommendations with the locals regarding their district. People elect their senators with the hope that they will work to pass laws that will benefit the majority of people.

Our senators must inform the public who sent them there to represent them, and they must maintain open lines of communication with the people.

Our senators serve on multiple committees, each with a particular concentration such as health, education, business, or national security, among others. It is their responsibility to ensure that the decisions of these committees benefit their senatorial district.

Unfortunately, Edo North senatorial district has retrogressed rather than progressed over the last eight years due to the inept leadership of the current Senator representing the district; apparently, he must have muscled his way with locals that no one feels confident enough to challenge his inept leadership that is devoid of developmental ideas, let alone being proactive.

Adams Oshiomole’s bold walk to the Senate would undoubtedly be a game changer, as the former Edo State Governor, who is recognized for his significant developmental accomplishments for Edo State, is set to take up the mantle of leadership from the incumbent representative, who has failed miserably.

And, by all accounts, the people are strongly behind Adams Oshiomhole, and they are excited over his coming on board to set Edo North on the path to prosperity. It would be a bold walk to victory for the people of Edo North.

Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah writes in from Edo State.

Source iReporteronline.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/adams-oshiomholes-bold-walk-to-the-senate-excites-edo-north-residents/

