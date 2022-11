If not for my case against Jack Dorsey through the Nigerian courts & the ban on Twitter, @elonmusk might not have been able to buy twitter

Part of what send Jack away from Twitter board was his wanton interference into Nigerian politics. We dealt with him & protected our country.



https://twitter.com/adamugarba/status/1594215991797497857?t=PRGMTd7zECitkTAJf18Z2w&s=08

