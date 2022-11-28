Adeleke Sacks 12,000 Workers, Dethrones Three Monarchs

Osun State Governor Senator Ademola Adeleke has sacked 12,000 workers and ordered the dethronement of three monarchs barely 24 hours after his inauguration.

The Governor also nullified the appointment of 30 Permanent Secretaries and suspended the chairman and members of Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC).

The affected monarchs include Akinrun of Ikinrun Oba Yinusa Akadiri; Aree of Ire Oba Ademola Oluponle and Owa of Igbajo, Oba Gboyega Famodun. He ordered the monarch to vacate the palace, asking security operatives to take over.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Adeleke, Olawale Rasheed on Monday stated that the new Governor signed the Executives orders which covered chieftaincy matters, appointments issues, setting up of review panel, staff audit and employment matters.”

The release reads: “All employments in the service of Osun State Government made in any capacity into any capacity in all the Ministries, Departments, Agencies, Commissions, Boards and Parastatals after July 17th, 2022 be and are hereby nullified.

https://thenationonlineng.net/breaking-adeleke-sacks-12000-workers-dethrones-three-monarchs/

