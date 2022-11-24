Adeleke To Osun Directors: Accept Permanent Secretary Appointment And Get Fired

Press Statement

24/11/2022

Adeleke to Coordinating Directors: Accept Permanent Secretary Appointment and Get Fired on November 28th.

Any Coordinating Director who accept a permanent Secretary appointment from outgoing Governor Adegboyega Oyetola will exit the service from November 28th, Osun State Governor-elect, Senator Adeleke Ademola Nurudeen has warned.

In a statement by his Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the Governor-elect affirmed that taking such appointments at this last minute indicated the readiness of those directors to exit the state service.

“We want to put on records that those who accept the appointments should be ready to leave the service whether or not their service tenure has reached statutory age. The occupants will be treated as political appointees who will automatically follow the outgoing Governor out of public service from November 28.

“At the same time, those who still want to remain in service of Osun state government should decline the Greek gift from the outgoing Governor. We affirm that no waiver will be entertained in sacking from office any kangaroo permanent secretary”, the statement concluded.

Mallam Olawale Rasheed,

Spokesperson to the Governor-elect

