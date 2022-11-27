Adeleke’s Inauguration: Davido Steps Out For The First Time Since Son’s Death (Pics)

Popular singer, Davido, is in his home state, Osun State, for the inauguration of his uncle, governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke, as the next governor of the state.

Davido’s son, Ifeanyi, died in October and the singer had been grieving his loss.

His aide, Isreal DMW, shared the photos on his Instagram handle and said “Oga, no go ever minus. We outside #aadeleke_01 Osun State Governor.”



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0xquBxHLwoxhaMbUKu58dgqfWneoswcpAb9gs7959K3fBpxGLTkayHgELpsQWxeApl&id=206270189411151&mibextid=Nif5oz

