Ademola Adeleke Sworn-In As 6th Elected Osun Governor

Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke has been sworn-in as the 6th elected Governor of Osun State on Sunday morning.

At exactly 11:54am, Adeleke became the governor of Osun State after being administered oaths of allegiance and office by the State’s President of the Customary Court before a mammoth crowd of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members, supporters and guests from all walks of life.



