Ademola Adeleke Sworn-In As 6th Elected Osun Governor

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5fMoWOlYm_k
Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke has been sworn-in as the 6th elected Governor of Osun State on Sunday morning.

At exactly 11:54am, Adeleke became the governor of Osun State after being administered oaths of allegiance and office by the State’s President of the Customary Court before a mammoth crowd of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members, supporters and guests from all walks of life.

https://leadership.ng/breaking-ademola-adeleke-sworn-in-as-6th-elected-osun-gov/

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: