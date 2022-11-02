Adewole Adebayo Backs INEC’s Sequence Of Elections, Dismisses Terror Alert

SDP Presidential candidate backs current INEC election sequence, dismiss bloated current security alert issued by foreign missions.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A7F8d42gd4g

I have no problem with the current INEC sequence for elections, if you want to vote for SDP, you must know the SDP manifesto and the candidate. This quarreling over sequence emanated from lack of confidence in your voters.

I do not think the sequence of the election will make any difference. Voters should take responsibility of who they want to vote in an election, I do not have problem with the election sequence.

What is more important to us at SDP is to make our message clear to the people, my profile is well understood by the people.

What is happening in Nigeria is that President Buhari and the APC have failed to take the necessary steps to secure the people. Solution to that is to elect a government that will invest in policing and intelligence gathering, not investing in panic.

As for people claiming that there is usually violence during the presidential election and so it should be saved for the last on the sequence, I do not subscribe to such argument, this election will be peaceful, and if Nigeria is lucky, I will emerge as the winner.

