Adopt Safety Practice During Yuletide: LASG Tells Hotel Owners, Event Managers

Adopt Safety Best Practice at Yuletide Season: LASG tells Hotel Owners, Event Managers.

The Lagos State Government has charged hotel owners, event planners and managers in the State to adopt safety best practice in the new normal.

The Director-General Safety Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola made this known at a one-day sensitization program tagged “The Science of Safe Events: Do the Right thing in the new normal” for hotel owners, event planners and managers in conjunction with AQAATA Safety Company.

Mojola said Mr. Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration’s THEMES Agenda is poised at making Lagos a – 21st century economy and security, good governance and safety of lives and properties in the State .

According to him , “The program will assist government to fashion out regulations and enforcement to check contraventions, hence the gathering of various stakeholders to discuss and proffer solutions to likely challenges that may arise”.

Mojola added that in view of the incoming yuletide season, being one of the busiest period with socio-economic activities that herald this season and more importantly, with the experience during the COVID-19 pandemic, “it has become imperative that people be guided and sensitized to do the right thing in the new normal, hence the need to organize such an impressive event to address issues such as this and others that may assist all and sundry”.

He, urged adherent to safety rules and regulations, education and standards will go a long way in reducing hazards that may endanger lives and properties in event planning sector; he implore stakeholders to be attentive, ask relevant questions on possible ways of making Lagos State functional, hygienic and hazard free.

Earlier in his goodwill messages, the Special Adviser to the Mr. Governor on Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Mr. Mobolaji Ogunlende, urged event planners and hotel managers to embrace uniformity and collaboration, as this would assist the practitioners to speak in one voice and act in unison to ensure safety and healthy standard in Lagos state and its environs.

He disclosed that as a Government, a lot of laws to regulate and sanitize the event industry is ongoing and will soon be enacted to ensure safety of all citizens in the state.

“Lagos State is doing a lot to ensure health and safety of lives and properties of citizens in the state and I am quite optimistic that this gathering of hotel owners and event planners in the industry would go a long way in acting as checks and balances to violators and its consequences’.

Edi Lawani, CEO AQAATA Safety Company, urged participants to always adopt doing the right thing in the new normal, especially now that the yuletide season is fast approaching, where fun seekers and lots of activities would be taking place.

He added that hoteliers and event planners should not hesitate to ask questions on what is not clear to them and opined that necessary regulations and legislation should be thoroughly executed to yield desired results, which according to him would make people comply accordingly.

Panelists also deliberated extensively on how to have a safe and healthy Lagos devoid of hazards during the yelutide season.

