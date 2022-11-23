Afenifere And Pa Adebanjo Support Me Because They Stand For Justice – Peter Obi

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, says what Afenifere, the apex Yoruba socio-cultural group, is standing for today is the future of Nigeria.

Obi made the statement on Wednesday during his presidential campaign rally in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Recall that the Elder statesman and leader of the Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, had endorsed the candidature of Obi for the 2023 presidential election.

Adebanjo had repeatedly echoed his support for Obi.

“It is no longer a tea party. Those who are there do not want to leave, but we will kick them out. I want your action, don’t let the opponents intimidate you.

“I have found in Peter Obi a person that would cool me down for a better tomorrow. Your future is in your hands, and your positive action will make Peter Obi the next President,” he had said.

But while campaigning on Wednesday at Ibadan, Obi said that Adebanjo and Afenifere are standing for justice and fairness.

“Let me tell you what Ayo Adebanjo and Afenifere are standing for today is what will make the future of Nigeria. They are standing for equity; they are standing for justice, they are standing for fairness, and only equity, justice, and fairness will be the foundation of which we will build a united Nigeria,” Obi said.



https://dailypost.ng/2022/11/23/afenifere-adebanjo-stand-for-fairness-equity-peter-obi/

