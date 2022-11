Afenifere Leader Pa Ayo Adebanjo was at the heart of the campaign As Obi-Datti Campaign trained landed in Ibadan.

Peter Obi tweeted

Today, the OBIdient train has rolled into Oyo. It will be the Mother of all rallies. My team and I are looking forward to a huge rally; the non believers will come to believe. We are taking back Naija. – PO

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2m2wYWp7nQ

