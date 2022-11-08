Africa Contributes Only 3% Of Greenhouse Emissions, But… – Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

This is really heart breaking,

Sometimes, it will look as if the gates of hell is let open upon Africa. We’re here suffering what we know next to nothing about.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

@NOIweala

Africa contributes only 3% of greenhouse emissions but bears the brunt of climate change. We need to support Africa’s Adaptation Plans (AAP). Trade is an important adaptation tool. Kudos to @PVV_GCA @akin_adesina Presidents @Macky_Sall & @EmmanuelMacron and other donors.



https://twitter.com/NOIweala/status/1590053130544242694?t=Jy-1AddJ2gpCDWil6FZQbA&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related