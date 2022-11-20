African Coaches At The World Cup – An Analysis

African Coaches at the FIFA World Cup �

▪ There are 5 African countries participating in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. Two (2) of these countries are from North Africa, another 2 from West Africa and 1 country from Central Africa.

▪African teams have participated in previous World Cup tournaments with 29 foreign coaches; 14 of these coaches are from France (the highest foreign appearance). This number represents the coach per tournament even if they coached African national teams 2 or more times.

▪ No country has ever won the World Cup tournament with a foreign coach.

▪ From the records, teams led by foreign coaches have conceded more goals when compared to indigenous coaches. Conversely, teams led by foreign coaches have scored more goals than teams led by indigenous coaches.

