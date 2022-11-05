Air Force Plane Suffers Tyre Burst, Overshoots Runway (Picture)

A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) trainer aircraft overshot the runaway of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Friday morning.

Saturday Sun learnt that the airplane, which took off from Kaduna Airport, suffered a tyre burst on landing in Abuja, leading to its overshooting of the runway. The development forced the runway to be temporarily shut to enable the immediate evacuation of the aircraft by emergency responders led by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Flight operations were disrupted, but things were brought under control within a few hours.



https://www.sunnewsonline.com/air-force-plane-suffers-tyre-burst-overshoots-runway/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related