Air Peace has suspended flights to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), over the non-issuance of visas to Nigerians.

Daily Trust had reported how the UAE authorities placed a visa ban on Nigerians three weeks ago.

Emirates, the UAE carrier, had earlier suspended its flights, citing the inability to repatriate ticket funds in addition to the reduced passengers on the route.

Nigeria’s indigenous carrier, Air Peace, however said it would be suspending operations with effect from Tuesday, November 22, 2022, “till further notice.”

In a statement, the Airline said, “This is consequent upon the persisting non-issuance of visas to Nigerian travellers by the government of the United Arab Emirates and the accompanying inconveniences.

“Air Peace has been operating into UAE even with the country’s recent travel restrictions, but given the heightening hurdles Nigerian travellers are facing in accessing the country, it has become imperative that we halt our operations to that destination. We shall provide further updates as the situation progresses.

“Passengers whose flights are affected by this development can mail our Call Center to attend to their concerns.”



https://dailytrust.com/just-in-air-peace-suspends-dubai-flights-over-visa-ban-on-nigerians

