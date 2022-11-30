Aisha Buhari: Abacha’s Daughter’s Tweet Over Student’s Detention Sparks Reactions

‘Show of shame’ — Abacha’s Daughter Posts Cryptic Tweet As Aisha Buhari Trends Over Student’s Detention

Gumsu, a daughter of Sani Abacha, late military head of state, says she received “good upbringing” from her parents.

In a tweet on Monday night, Gumsu said she wishes no one falls victim to violence or a “show of shame”.

“Alhamdulillah for the good upbringing that I received from my parents. May we never fall victim to violence/show of shame.

Omo pedigree no be lie wallahi. Alhamdulillah wa shukrulillah always,” she wrote.

Although she didn’t give any interpretation, her tweet comes days after Aminu Muhammad, a student of the Federal University Dutse, was arrested by the police over a critical post on Aisha Buhari.

The tweet, which was posted in Hausa in June 2022, reads: “Su mama anchi kudin talkawa ankoshi.”

The tweet, which was accompanied by a photograph of the president’s wife, loosely translates as “Mama has eaten poor people’s money and is now full”.

Condemnations from human rights activists and other Nigerians have since trailed Muhammad’s arrest.

On Tuesday, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) apologised to Aisha and appealed for Muhammad’s release.

Meanwhile, Gumsu’s tweet has generated varied reactions on Twitter.

See the reactions below:



