Aisha Buhari Orders Police IG To Charge Nigerian Student To Court Over Tweet

Power-drunk First Lady, Aisha Buhari Orders Police Inspector-General To Charge Nigerian Student To Court Over Twitter Post

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has been ordered to charge to court, a student of the Federal University, Dutse, Aminu Adamu Muhammed, who was arrested for tweeting that the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha, was feeding fat on poor people’s money, SaharaReporters has gathered.

According to a top police officer, Aisha asked the police to stop maltreating Muhammed but insisted he must be charged before a court of jurisdiction.

“The student was taken before IGP Baba Usman today (Monday) at the Force Headquarters,” the source told SaharaReporters.

“He will be charged to court; Aisha insisted she must be taken to the court to explain how she (Aisha) embezzled money. She has given an order to the IGP that the boy must be charged to court.”

SaharaReporters earlier reported that Muhammed, a final-year student in the Department of Environmental Management and Toxicology, in June 2022 posted on Twitter that Mrs Buhari had suddenly added weight after taking part in plundering the nation’s meagre resources as the masses endured hardship under her husband’s regime.

The wife of the President is known for frivolous trips to Dubai.

The tweet, which was posted in Hausa reads: “Su mama anchi kudin talkawa ankoshi.”

The tweet, which was accompanied by a photograph of Mrs Buhari, loosely translates as “Mama has eaten poor people’s money and is now full”.

According to his friends, he made the post because he was frustrated about the prolonged strike by universities across the country.

The strike started in February 2022 and ended in October after eight months.

However, on November 8, 23-year-old Muhammed was picked up by security operatives on campus and was reportedly beaten up following his arrest around noon.

He has not been allowed to make contact with his family or a lawyer as well.

https://saharareporters.com/2022/11/28/exclusive-power-drunk-first-lady-aisha-buhari-orders-police-inspector-general-charge

Previous thread:

Aminu Adamu Shalele Arrested For Posting About Aisha Buhari

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related