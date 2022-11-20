Akin Alabi Distributes Laptops To Egbeda/Ona Ara Youths

Honorable Akin Alabi Empowers 200 youths trained by servicom on digital marketing with brand new Laptops.

The lawmaker representing Egbeda/ Ona ara federal constituency at the House of Representatives, Honorable Akin Alabi has distributed 200 brand new laptops to selected ,qualified youths who participated in the 3 days digital marketing training facilitated by Servicom, an Agency of the federal government of Nigeria .

Honorable Alabi handed over the computers to the participants today at Devine grace event center at Akakia area of ibadan after successfully completing the training .

Honorable Alabi explained that the initiative powered by servicom was one of federal government initiatives geared towards empowering Nigerian youths , especially startups and existing entrepreneurs on better ways to drive traffic for there business and also learn the basics of running a successful business in this harsh environment.

The lawmaker who appreciated the speaker of the house , Rt. honorable Femi Gbajabiamila for his support and leadership style ,noted that he was able to facilitate the initiative to his constituency because the leader gave all the support needed to make it a reality .

Honorable Alabi who further explained that the empowerment program for today was basically for the youths ,disclosed that during the one week event put aside to flag off his second term campaign , different empowerment programs for different caliber of people were also done , with commissioning of different infrastructural facilities.

He said if given the opportunity to represent his constituents again , he will build on all the good initiative aimed at making life meaningful for his constituents by multiplying the efforts by ten times in order to spread the dividends of democracy to his people .

While reeling out his score card in the past three years to beneficiaries at the event , with lots of success recorded on youth empowerment, women empowerment , constituency development , improvement of education, infrastructural development , constituency outreach , brilliant representation at the upper chamber with presentation of developmental motions and bills and lots more, he said he is ready to do more , if his constituents are ready to trust him with their votes

He however pleaded with the lucky participant to help propagate the good news and also utilize the materials , with total market value at over 3.5million naira , to build their personal capacity and also expand their business.

While he emphasized that lot more developmental initiatives can be achieved and facilitated to the constituency, he implores electorate at his constituency to consider voting the ruling party from top to bottom, as this will go a long way in helping to spread the dividends of Democracy.

Some of the lucky beneficiaries who could not hold there joy on what was learnt, the opportunities exposed to and the presentation of brand new laptops , lauded Akin Alabi , who they described as the best lawmaker they have ever had , assuring him of there total support at all times.

