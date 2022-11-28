Alex Ott’s Campaign Council Chairman, Nnanna Ngwu Is Dead

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti has lost his campaign council chairman, Hon. Mazi Nnanna Ngwu, ABN TV reports.

Hon. Ngwu died on 23rd November 2022 in an undisclosed hospital in Owerri, Imo state after a brief illness.

He hails from Amuvi in Arochukwu LGA, Abia State.

Late Ngwu’s daughter Mrs. Chinatu Akwiwu confirmed his death to ABN TV in a WhatsApp message on Monday.

“It’s with deep sense of sorrow and sadness we announce the passing of our Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle, pastor and Friend (Hon) Mazi Nnanna Ngwu.

“A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. These are very difficult times for the family,” she said.



