Allegations against Tinubu merely storm in a tea cup; they are not new and have been sufficiently dealt with… the papers are washed out and not freshly issued, says Tinubu/APC Presidential Campaign Council spokesman Festus Keyamo.
Allegations Against Tinubu Merely Storm In A Tea Cup – Festus Keyamo
