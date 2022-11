Dear @cenbank ,

In the name of God pls abolish the official rate and let the Naira float to unify the rates.

The Naira is now closing in on N1,000 = $1. The worst has already happened.

Pls pls pls, I beg of you.

The dual exchange rate system is doing untold damage to our country



https://twitter.com/ChifeDr/status/1588140820061888514?t=n5ZdmYQz1-4nzxjeru0VjA&s=19

