Amaechi Built Five Flyovers, Rivers APC Replies Wike

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Rivers State chapter on Saturday, listed the achievements of former Governor Rotimi Amaechi whilst in office between 2007 and 2015.

Governor Nyesom Wike had earlier today criticised his predecessor over the delivery projects in the oil-rich South-South state.

Wike, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), alleged that Amaechi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) failed to construct roads and flyovers in the state.

The incumbent governor also said he built the road leading to the residence of the former Minister of Transportation.

However, in its response hour later, the APC in Rivers said Amaechi won’t engage in any media exchanges with Wike.

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Rivers State chapter on Saturday, listed the achievements of former Governor Rotimi Amaechi whilst in office between 2007 and 2015.

Governor Nyesom Wike had earlier today criticised his predecessor over the delivery projects in the oil-rich South-South state.

Wike, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), alleged that Amaechi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) failed to construct roads and flyovers in the state.

The incumbent governor also said he built the road leading to the residence of the former Minister of Transportation.

However, in its response hour later, the APC in Rivers said Amaechi won’t engage in any media exchanges with Wike.

Read full statement:

APC RESPONSE TO GOV WIKE’S LATEST ATTACK ON AMAECHI

Nigerians no longer take seriously most of the comments that come out of the Governor of Rivers State and being our leader’s former staff, there is no way Rt Hon Chibuike Amaechi can engage in any media exchanges with the Governor.

However, it is important to set the records straight by confirming that the former Governor of Rivers State had to the credit of his administration, the following fly-over projects:

1. Agip fly-over

2. Eliozu flyover

3. Obiri Ikwere flyover

4. Eleme flyover, and

5. Woji flyover

These projects like others under his administration were done with utmost regard for due process as they went through competitive bidding processes with premium standards delivered in the best interest of Rivers people.

It is also important to state that while the Chibuike Amaechi administration had an IGR of between #1.5-#1.9billion naira monthly to work with, the Wike administration gets between #10billion – #15billion monthly in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) monthly. Again, while the later years of the Amaechi administration saw a barrage of attacks from the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Wike administration is enjoying the highest form of cooperation from the centre as #83billion was refunded the Rivers State Government for federal projects executed by the Amaechi administration, and this approval was graciously extended by the Buhari administration while Amaechi sat in Council as Minister of Transport.

Without struggling to always sound politically correct like Governor Wike, we can beat our chest to say that our leader and former Governor of Rivers State did so much for Rivers State as 12,200 teachers were employed, 400 doctors enoloyed, pharmacists and nurses were all employed without clannish, tribal or political sentiments unlike what recently happened at the Rivers State University were only persons from Governor Wike’s community were given employment opportunities against the Oath of Allegiance the Governor swore to be fair to all manner of men.

The model secondary and primary schools built by the Amaechi adminstration was sited across the 319 political wards of Rivers State, and the Ubima community where the former Governor comes from, also benefitted. There is also a Naval War College at Ubima. Development of communities or improving the lives of the rural people is not limited to the construction of over-invoiced and poor quality roads without drainages.

We do know that posterity is the judge of all men.

Signed:

DARLINGTON NWAUJU

Rivers State APC Spokesperson

26/11/2022

https://www.channelstv.com/2022/11/26/projects-challenge-amaechi-built-five-flyovers-rivers-apc-replies-wike/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related