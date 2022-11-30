Aminu Adamu: Student Who Criticised Aisha Buhari Remanded In Suleja Prison

Aminu Adamu, the student of the Federal University, Dutse, who was arrested after criticising First Lady Aisha Buhari, on Twitter, has been remanded at Suleja Prison in Niger State.

The student was remanded after he was arraigned at a court in Abuja.

Speaking with BBC Hausa, CK Agu, his lawyer, said the court refused to grant Adamu bail.

“Even in the court session yesterday, we notified the judge about the efforts made to have him released on bail, but we did not receive any reply from the police. We applied to the court to release the student on bail on health grounds and the fact that he will sit for the exam on 5, December. The court has ordered the police to provide the bail application before it for consideration between Tuesday and Wednesday,” Mr Agu was quoted to have said.



https://dailytrust.com/breaking-student-who-criticised-aisha-buhari-sent-to-suleja-prison/

Previous thread https://www.nairaland.com/7451712/aminu-adamu-shalele-arrested-posting#118692953

