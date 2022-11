Below is a trending video of the Anambra market razed by explosion today where the Anambra fire service truck fail to dispense water.

Market people can be seen using buckets to draw water from the Firetruck to quench the fire.

Source: https://twitter.com/instablog9ja/status/1590007028713672704?s=46&t=2Q4fnOwIBz8Pitw4dy8Dew

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=leIKfQhgwb0

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related