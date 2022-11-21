Anambra North 2023: Stella Oduah Launches Senate Re-Election Campaign

Elated constituents of Anambra North Sunday filed out in their numbers to witness the campaign flag off exercise of the Senator representing their zone at the National Assembly, Senator Stella Oduah.

During the unveiling, Stella Adaeze Oduah, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) inaugurated members of her campaign council to be led by seven director generals who are expected to lead the campaign for her re-election back to the Senate in the entire seven local governments of the Senatorial zone.

Highlighting her achievements at the Senate, Stella charged members of her campaign team to utilise her Senatorial achievements in their various communities to advocate for votes.

Speaking at St. Stephens Catholic Church, 33 Housing Estate Onitsha where a Thanksgiving was held to mark the beginning of the exercise, the Deputy chairman Senate Committee on Appropriation maintained that the 2023 elections will be hinged on issue based , noting that she is confident that her accomplishments at the Senate was enough to secure the mandate of the electorates for another term.

“From the day I went to the Senate till date I have been ranked the first and always the first in my legislative responsibility which is law making. We prioritize street light installation and water.

“I don’t think you can see any community that doesn’t have our light and borehole in our area. We have done our first phase, done the second phase and we want to go into the third phase of the school renovation projects. We also prioritize health because health is wealth. So, we renovated some primary health centers in our district. We have gone ahead to sponsor a bill to bring the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in this zone. By God’s grace when we return to office we shall do more than what we have achieved so far, Stella said.

Zonal Coordinator of the campaign council, Hon Azodo expressed confidence that the performance of Stella Oduah at the Senate, especially the 9th, would earn her a re-election back to the Red Chambers.

He said; “Infact we painstakingly understudied her track record in her core area of Lawmaking and were deeply pleased to discover that she is not only adjudged the lawmaker with the most bills and motions, but the quality of legislation she submits have always been geared towards securing the best interest of the South East and enshrining Justice, Equity and fairness.

“We are particularly pleased and encouraged by her painstaking, single-minded and unperturbed approach towards ensuring the success of her resubmitted “bill for the establishment of a South East Development Commission” which though it was declined assent in

“Once again we emphatically affirm our unanimous endorsement of the candidacy of Senator Stella Adaeze Oduah OON and declare that we shall be working round the clock to ensure that post election day 2023, victory shall be hers so that she can continue doing the marvelous work that she’s currently doing.

