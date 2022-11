WANTED | The duo of Anayo Chukwu Nwoke Collin ‘m’, 36 years old and Edwin Ikechukwu Stanley, ‘m’, 40 years old, are wanted in connection with a case of Conspiracy, Illegal Dealing in Petroleum Products and Tempering with Oil Pipeline.

Anyone with information that could assist in their arrest should please contact +234 812 382 1788



https://www.facebook.com/100064453009372/posts/pfbid02NPnuZX6Qc9TLJgPe5WdNiw1QUFgMVNdBD7SWAYqhu6aQsphYH7jK7haRr9t66ZYJl/?mibextid=Nif5oz

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related