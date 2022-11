Tinubu’s hands and legs may be shaking. He may be enmeshed in a drug scandal and identity crisis. But anybody who underestimated him is not wise. He went to Jos with a united house. 20 APC Governors went there with him and Buhari. Let that sink in. Let that sink in!

