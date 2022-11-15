APC Campaign Flag Off: Plateau State Declares Work-Free Day

APC governor has declared Tuesday as a work-free day.

The governor of Plateau state, Simon Lalong, has asked the workers in the state to state at home because President Muhammadu Buhari will be visiting the state to flag off APC campaign.

“The President is expected to flag-off the All Progressives Party campaign at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium, Jos at 10:00 a.m. same day,” the governor’s statement reads in part.

https://www.legit.ng/politics/1503960-just-powerful-northern-governor-declares-workfree-day-apc-launches-2023-campaign-tinubu/

