APC Has Delivered The Change It Promised – APC National Chairman

APC has delivered the change it promised, says Adamu at presidential campaign flag-off

Abdullahi Adamu, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says the party has delivered the “change” it promised Nigerians. Adamu spoke on Tuesday at the flag-off of the APC presidential campaign in Jos.

The APC chairman said the party is honoured to have President Muhammadu Buhari in person at the inauguration of the campaign, adding that his presence shows commitment to the party and all its candidates.

Adamu also said Buhari’s achievements surpassed those of his predecessors, in infrastructure and other areas. “I ask you all to stand up and applaud Buhari for a job well done,” Adamu said. Our party has performed creditably well. We promised change and we delivered change.”

He also said the handover of the party’s flag to Bola Tinubu, its presidential candidate, is a symbol of authority to lead the party into the 2023 elections.

According to him, the flag is the banner of the party and must remain “clean” at all times. We must not do anything that will stain the banner. It will stain when we fail to be good ambassadors and faithful servants of the party,” he said.

“We stain the banner when we do things that negate free, fair and credible elections. It is not over until it is over. Until the trophy of victory is in our bag, we will not rest.” In his remarks, Buhari said the party is ready to support Tinubu all the way.

“The party has taken a stand and we are going to support and campaign for him to be elected president of Nigeria,” Buhari said.I am not going to read a long speech. I am here to hand over our party’s flag to him.”

https://www.thecable.ng/apc-has-delivered-the-change-it-promised-says-adamu-at-presidential-campaign-flag-off/amp

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related