APC Holds Rally For Tinubu And Oyo State Candidates (Pictures)

Live@The Ongoing APC Oyo State Rally for Tinubu-Shettima and All APC Oyo State candidates holding at Oyo Alaafin today with the party leaders in attendance, the two former Deputy Governors, Senator Musliu Obanikoro, Former Minister Jelili Adesiyan and of Course Hon. Kazeem Kolawole RAJI, Director, National Youth Mobilisation South West, APC Presidential Campaign Council among others.

The way these APC members turn out for their rallies makes one wonder who they always leave at home; the crowds are always mindboggling and massive; their rallies are beginning to resemble an inter-party competition, akin to the inter-House Sports we used to have in our schools when we were kids.

It’s a game of who can outdo who, and the APC has nearly killed the show today in Oyo Alaafin with its mother of all rallies. (We keep repeating “mother of all rallies” because there is no other way to explain the massive crowds observed at these events.)

Senator Obanikoro, Former Minister Jelili Adesiyan, Hon. Kazeem Kolawole RAJI, Director, National Youth Mobilization South West, APC Presidential Campaign Council, and others were among those who attended the intimidating event.

Could this be the structure that everyone is talking about? Take a peek at the large audience in attendance and leave a comment below.

Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah is the principal and Chairman of Bush Radio academy.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/e-don-set-apc-takes-down-oyo-for-tinubu-shettima-other-party-candidates-photos/

