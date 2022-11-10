President Muhammadu Buhari says the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is lucky to have former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu as its presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The President stated this on Wednesday in an interview in the United Kingdom after meeting with His Royal Majesty, King Charles III in Buckingham Palace.

When asked about the chances of his party (the APC) in the next elections, Buhari said, “What are the chances of my party not winning the election? We are going to win the election.

“Tinubu, the presidential candidate, a very well-known politician in the country, he was a two-term governor in Lagos State, the most resourceful state and the most visited state. So, I think the party was lucky to get him to be the candidate.”

https://www.channelstv.com/2022/11/10/apc-lucky-to-have-tinubu-as-presidential-candidate-buhari/

