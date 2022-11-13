APC Members Hold Walk For Tinubu/Shettima In Adavi L.G.A Kogi State (Pictures)

Massive crowd turnout in Adavi local government, Kogi state for Tinubu/Shettima.
Tagged #DSOwalk4Tinubu

Road Users be advised, all roads across Adavi local government are blocked. Massive crowd pushing through.

Video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M_tW95HSMJA

