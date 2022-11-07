APC PCC Media Directorate Meet Journalists Ahead Of Tinubu’s Town Hall Meeting

What The APC PCC Media Directorate Told Journalists Ahead Of Tinubu’s Town Hall Meeting In Minna (Photos)

Members of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council’s media and publicity directorate met with some selected journalists in Minna yesterday ahead of a town hall meeting between the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, and farmers and agro-commodity groups in the state.

The meeting, which was chaired by the Director of the Media and Publicity Directorate, Mr Bayo Onanuga, was primarily intended to inform members of the fourth estate and the general public of Tinubu’s goals for the Power State and the nation as a whole in regard to his agricultural agenda.

According to the directorate, Tinubu aspires to build on President Buhari’s robust agricultural legacy and expand it to the benefit of all citizens.

They discussed strategies to reduce food imports and increase local production. They also discussed the establishment of an effective commodity exchange board, which would assure farmers that market price fluctuations would not impair their output due to any unforeseen circumstances.

Farmers who have worked hard will be assured of balanced sales of their products, regardless of the condition that may have warranted poor sales owing to unanticipated circumstances, as the case may be.

This scheme would encompass all types of farming practices, such as livestock, cash crops, and so on.

The directorate also discussed Tinubu’s plans to make credit available to farmers in order to boost their sales, as well as the need for farmers to form cooperatives in order to benefit from the government, which is there to provide guidance and access to credit facilities, as well as agricultural equipment and tools to assist farmers.

This includes Agric extension services, access to good seedlings, modern farm equipment, fertilizers, and competent counselling on optimum farming techniques, among other things.

In light of the security concerns farmers face, the directorate looked at Tinubu’s promises to defend every square inch of Nigeria’s land against bandits and criminals. They also took note of Tinubu’s promises to recruit more security personnel to protect Nigerians’ lives and property.

Another surefire strategy proposed by Tinubu to boost the agriculture sector and combat insurgency and banditry is to use technology.

Tinubu’s administration would ensure that the sector’s flooding problems are addressed head-on, as well as the ecological issues plaguing some areas of the country.

The emphasis was on how he plans to recreate what he achieved in Lagos by reclaiming the Atlantic, which formerly ravished most of Lagos Island but is now transformed into a megacity.

The provision of good roads and infrastructural development, which would in turn increase transportation of farm produce, is one of the aspects that the Tinubu administration has determined would be a guarantee to farmers.

The railway revolution would be greatly expanded to help the industry. The creation of storage facilities around the federation to preserve farmers’ produce is one of the ways the Agric sector is projected to flourish.

The media discussion was fascinating and informative. It was definitely a family affair as Tope Ajayi and Ali M. Ali, two seasoned journalists and directors at the directorate, supported Bayo Onanuga at the discussion. View pictures from the session.

Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah writes in from Minna.



Source iReporteronline.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/what-the-apc-pcc-media-directorate-told-journalists-ahead-of-tinubus-town-hall-meeting-in-minna-photos/

