APC Raises ₦‎190 Million In Donations In Less Than Two Minutes

Owo Dey Plenty : Nigerians Show Confidence In APC As Party Raises N190m In Less Than Two Minutes Of Launching Crowd Funding

What other word can you use to describe confidence? What other explanation can you offer for people’s allegiance to a political party? What other way may people demonstrate trust at a party?

The APC has just broken a fundraising record in the annals of our political history. Today at The Civic Center, V.I, Lagos, the APC Presidential Campaign Council unveiled a crowdfunding APP for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima and in less than two minutes raised over, N190m. Considering that no individual can donate more than N50 million, this is good news for the APC and a big boost to the ruling party.

This demonstrates that Nigerians believe in the ability of the APC presidential candidate and his running mate to make Nigeria better. It’s a question of putting your money where your mouth is; we recently learned that South East businessmen gave N1 billion to Tinubu/ Shettima’s candidacy, and now the crowdfunding is picking up like UP MAD.

While the LP celebrated raising ten million in 24 hours, the APC, which the opposition claims Nigerians are sick of, raised 192 million in a matter of minutes.

What else can we say except that the APC has been accepted by the general public, that action talks louder than words, and that Nigerians have taken affirmative action that has dwarfed their voices?

See videos and pictorial evidence below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eAxI3JmGfvY

Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah is the Chairman and CEO Of Bush Radio Academy.

Source iReporteronline.

