GOVERNOR UMAHI WELCOMES THE APC PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN COUNCIL AND INDEED ALL APC FAITHFUL IN THE STATE TO THE APC PRESIDENTIAL RALLY AND GOVERNORSHIP CAMPAIGN FLAG-OFF IN EBONYI STATE HOLDING TMRO, THURSDAY,24TH NOVEMBER,2022*

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be in Ebonyi State today.

#RenewedHope2023

#BATKSM2023 ♾️



https://twitter.com/OlatunjiArije/status/1595302470560907265?t=O0PBVuOgNma8GK4YtH-wFQ&s=19

