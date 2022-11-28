APC To Launch Crowdfunding App Tomorrow

The All Progressive Congress(APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) is set to unveil the Crowdfund App to mobilise funds for its presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator, Kashim Shettima.

A statement by the Council said the app will afford Nigerians the opportunity to poll financial resources to back their preferred Presidential Candidate, who is reputed for assembling the best crop of administrators in the history of Lagos State.

The crowd funding will reduce the influence of money bags, give more citizens a sense of belonging and deepen democracy in the country.

The unveiling of the fundraising app will take place at the Civic Centre, Ozumba Mbadiwe Road, Victoria-Island on Tuesday, November 29 by 11am.

https://thenationonlineng.net/apc-launches-crowdfund-app-tuesday/?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Facebook#Echobox=1669660335

