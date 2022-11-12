APC Women Presidential Campaign Team Donates Food Items To IDPs In Abuja

The APC Women Presidential Campaign Team earlier today donated food and non-food items at the IDP camp in Area One, Abuja. Items donated include 100 bags of rice, 500 yams, 100 cartons of instant noodles, 30 cartons of oil, 500 wrappers and empowerment grants for young people in the camp.

The delegation, which was led by the Chairman, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, also had the Co-Chair, Hajiya Nana Shettima, the national coordinator of the women’s team, Dr. Asabe Vilita-Bashir and her deputy, Ms. Lauretta Onochie; wife of the Senator representing Lagos West, Mrs. Temitope Adeola and wife of the secretary of the APC-PCC, Mrs. Bukola Faleke.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related