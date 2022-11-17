APC Women To Flag-Off Presidential Campaign In Ilorin Today

Women of the All Progressives Congress (APC), will flag off their presidential campaign in Kwara State on November, 17.

The flag-off will be led by Nigeria’s First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari.

Kwara’s campaign will formally pave way for a state-wide tour by the party women to mobilise support for the presidential candidate of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The campaign which will hold at the Metropolitan Square in Ilorin will also be attended by wives of the presidential candidate and the vice presidential candidate, Senator Oluremi Tinubu and Hajiya Nana Shettima.

The First Lady of Kwara State, Ambassador Olufolake AbdulRazaq will play host to the event that is expected to be graced by First Ladies of Niger, Zamfara, Cross Rivers, Lagos, Borno, Gombe, Osun and Kaduna States.

Kwara is governed by an APC-led administration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Tinubu, has received wide support from women groups across the country.

