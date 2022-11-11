Apostle Johnson Suleman Prays For Peter Obi In Auchi (Photos, Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6MHRuv-4woQ

Peter Obi visit Apostle Johnson Suleiman in Auchi today.

The man of God prayed for him and his endeavors.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: