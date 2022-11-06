Are Long Distance Relationships Really Worth It?

I have a girlfriend that is schooling in ekpoma while I school in Abraka. She entered uni before me though am catching up cuz of the strike. I really love her.

The problem is we don’t really talk, we could stay for over 2 weeks without hearing from the other person. When I call her, she doesn’t pick but she’ll call back with one excuse or another. I won’t lie and said av had some backyard business in school, but those sex were plainly out of konji and I don’t really talk to the girls again.

My girl recently confessed that she had something to do with a guy, though she claims she didn’t have sex with him.

The last time I saw her was around February. She doesn’t send her normal pics talk less of nudes, even when konji is squeezing my neck.

Am really confused as we’ve been together for some time now and I can’t bring myself to break up as I am very much attached to her emotionally.

I need advice on what to do.

