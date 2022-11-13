Arise News Apologizes To Tinubu Over False INEC Report

Arise News Station has finally Apologize to The APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu over fake INEC investigation report. The news station was among many Media houses who carried the fake news before it was debunked by INEC.
